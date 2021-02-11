CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK] is 85.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: CTK] traded at a high on 02/10/21, posting a 30.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.13. The company report on February 8, 2021 that CooTek Awarded “Shanghai Copyright Demonstration Unit” by Shanghai Copyright Bureau.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, announces Shanghai Chule (CooTek) Information Technology Co., Ltd., the Company’s wholly owned PRC subsidiary, is awarded “Shanghai Copyright Demonstration Unit” by Shanghai Copyright Bureau. This award was granted to eight organizations in 2020, including Shanghai Xiaoguo Culture Media, Yicai (China Business Network), Shanghai Conservatory of Music, etc. The award recognition has gone through a selective shortlisting procedure and a high standard of review which involved recommendations from the government, review of application materials, expert review, and examinations from the public.

CooTek believes that copyright is one of the core competencies and is the crucial foundation to the Company’s sustainable growth. As a global mobile internet company, CooTek strives to enhance and protect copyrights since its inception. In the future, CooTek will continue to expand investment in copyright and IP content.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1577270 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stands at 13.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.59%.

The market cap for CTK stock reached $276.51 million, with 61.41 million shares outstanding and 49.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 277.11K shares, CTK reached a trading volume of 1577270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]?

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2019, representing the official price target for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTK in the course of the last twelve months was 30.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CTK stock performed recently?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.42. With this latest performance, CTK shares gained by 85.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.21 for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.40. CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.71.

Return on Total Capital for CTK is now -57.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.16. Additionally, CTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] managed to generate an average of -$66,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTK.

Insider trade positions for CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]

There are presently around $11 million, or 1.40% of CTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTK stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 2,122,328, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.13% of the total institutional ownership; SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, holding 416,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 million in CTK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.76 million in CTK stock with ownership of nearly -1.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:CTK] by around 35,761 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 99,816 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,704,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,840,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,864 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 52,202 shares during the same period.