Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] gain 77.29% so far this year. What now?

Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX: MCF] gained 13.73% or 0.49 points to close at $4.06 with a heavy trading volume of 4323252 shares. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Contango Completes Acquisition of Silvertip Assets.

Contango acquires assets from Silvertip in the Big Horn, Permian, and Powder River Basins.

Assets acquired are low decline, oily, and held by production.

It opened the trading session at $3.94, the shares rose to $4.45 and dropped to $3.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCF points out that the company has recorded 87.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -383.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, MCF reached to a volume of 4323252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]:

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Contango Oil & Gas Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Contango Oil & Gas Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Contango Oil & Gas Company is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCF in the course of the last twelve months was 17.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MCF stock

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.46. With this latest performance, MCF shares gained by 57.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.86 for Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.35 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -208.85.

Return on Total Capital for MCF is now -16.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.80. Additionally, MCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] managed to generate an average of -$1,288,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Contango Oil & Gas Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCF.

An analysis of insider ownership at Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]

There are presently around $181 million, or 33.90% of MCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCF stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,365,869, which is approximately -4.322% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,495,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.76 million in MCF stocks shares; and KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $26.73 million in MCF stock with ownership of nearly 36.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX:MCF] by around 6,363,470 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,906,658 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 42,368,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,638,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCF stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 611,462 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 323,492 shares during the same period.