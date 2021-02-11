Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] gain 60.84% so far this year. What now?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBS] closed the trading session at $2.30 on 02/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.27, while the highest price level was $2.46. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Caladrius Biosciences Closes $25.0 Million Private Placement.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, announced that it has closed on its previously announced sale of an aggregate of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,250,000 shares of common stock to several institutional and accredited investors, at a purchase price of $2.00 per share and associated warrant, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.84 percent and weekly performance of 12.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, CLBS reached to a volume of 7774444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

CLBS stock trade performance evaluation

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.75. With this latest performance, CLBS shares gained by 43.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.03 for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CLBS is now -77.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, CLBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] managed to generate an average of -$717,074 per employee.Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLBS.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 19.30% of CLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 927,255, which is approximately 7.948% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 325,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in CLBS stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.36 million in CLBS stock with ownership of nearly 119.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBS] by around 545,280 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 14,423 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,348,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,908,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 298,528 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,085 shares during the same period.