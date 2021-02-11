BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] Is Currently 11.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: BIMI] price surged by 11.42 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on February 10, 2021 that BOQI International Medical Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) announced that it had completed the acquisition of Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital (“Zhongshan Hospital”).

Pursuant to the acquisition agreement, the aggregate purchase price for the Zhongshan Hospital Shares was approximately $18,348,623 (RMB 120,000,000). The closing consideration of approximately US$6,116,207 (RMB 40,000,000) in cash was paid at closing and 2,000,000 shares of common stock of BIMI valued at approximately US$6,116,207 (RMB 40,000,000) will be delivered within 90 days of the closing. The balance of the purchase price in the amount of approximately US$6,116,207 (RMB 40,000,000) is subject to post-closing adjustments based on the performance of Zhongshan Hospital in 2021 and 2022.

A sum of 16265693 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.06M shares. BOQI International Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $2.81 and dropped to a low of $2.16 until finishing in the latest session at $2.44.

Guru’s Opinion on BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BOQI International Medical Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

BIMI Stock Performance Analysis:

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.23. With this latest performance, BIMI shares gained by 20.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.51 for BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.88, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BOQI International Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1084.38 and a Gross Margin at -258.34. BOQI International Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1427.60.

Return on Total Capital for BIMI is now -14.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.24. Additionally, BIMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] managed to generate an average of -$20,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.BOQI International Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BOQI International Medical Inc. [BIMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of BIMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIMI stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 63,853, which is approximately 268.688% of the company’s market cap and around 29.10% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 14,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in BIMI stocks shares; and SIGMA PLANNING CORP, currently with $32000.0 in BIMI stock with ownership of nearly 38.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BOQI International Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in BOQI International Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:BIMI] by around 66,309 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 140,162 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 99,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIMI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,725 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 140,162 shares during the same period.