Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] Stock trading around $11.77 per share: What’s Next?

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BPTH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 126.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 162.72%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Bio-Path Receives Third U.S. Patent Grant Related to Manufacture of Platform Technology.

Provides Expanded Protection to Seminal Patents Related to DNAbilize.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent No. 10,898,506 titled, “P-ethoxy nucleic acids for liposomal formulation.” The new patent builds on earlier patents granted that protect the platform technology for DNAbilize®, the Company’s novel RNAi nanoparticle drugs.

Over the last 12 months, BPTH stock rose by 87.12%.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.02 million, with 4.54 million shares outstanding and 4.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 281.07K shares, BPTH stock reached a trading volume of 95282895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2016, representing the official price target for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on BPTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is set at 1.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

BPTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 162.72. With this latest performance, BPTH shares gained by 190.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.26 for Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 6.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bio-Path Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BPTH is now -40.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.97. Additionally, BPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] managed to generate an average of -$955,444 per employee.Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

BPTH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPTH.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [BPTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.80% of BPTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPTH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 77,587, which is approximately 26.984% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in BPTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.27 million in BPTH stock with ownership of nearly 42.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Bio-Path Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BPTH] by around 37,112 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 57,893 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 124,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPTH stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 47,753 shares during the same period.