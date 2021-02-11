Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] Revenue clocked in at $18.00 million, up 213.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX: BRN] traded at a high on 02/10/21, posting a 19.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.98. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Barnwell Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings for Its First Quarter Ended December 31, 2020.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: BRN) reported net earnings of $584,000, $0.07 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $414,000, $0.05 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Mr. Alexander C. Kinzler, Chief Executive Officer of Barnwell, commented, “We are pleased to report net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to last year’s net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to a $1,097,000 improvement in equity in earnings of affiliates as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3819318 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at 26.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 27.83%.

The market cap for BRN stock reached $28.06 million, with 8.28 million shares outstanding and 3.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 436.94K shares, BRN reached a trading volume of 3819318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnwell Industries Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRN in the course of the last twelve months was 70.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has BRN stock performed recently?

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.16. With this latest performance, BRN shares gained by 168.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 314.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 206.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.15 for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 1.09 for the last 200 days.

Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN] managed to generate an average of -$110,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Barnwell Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Barnwell Industries Inc. [BRN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.90% of BRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 384,144, which is approximately 52.411% of the company’s market cap and around 54.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in BRN stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.25 million in BRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Barnwell Industries Inc. [AMEX:BRN] by around 208,026 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,467 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 488,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 697,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,926 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.