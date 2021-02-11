Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] moved down -6.67: Why It’s Important

Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: AUTL] slipped around -0.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.00 at the close of the session, down -6.67%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Autolus Announces Pricing of Public Offering.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering in the United States of 14,285,715 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing 14,285,715 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $7.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $100.0 million. All ADSs sold in the offering were offered by Autolus. In addition, Autolus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,142,857 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. Kempen & Co, Mizuho Securities and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers.

Autolus Therapeutics plc stock is now -21.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUTL Stock saw the intraday high of $7.0981 and lowest of $6.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.19, which means current price is +7.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 210.43K shares, AUTL reached a trading volume of 8438028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Autolus Therapeutics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autolus Therapeutics plc is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 236.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

How has AUTL stock performed recently?

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, AUTL shares dropped by -20.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.23 for Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.96 for the last 200 days.

Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AUTL is now -54.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.29. Additionally, AUTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL] managed to generate an average of -$425,896 per employee.Autolus Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings analysis for Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autolus Therapeutics plc posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUTL.

Insider trade positions for Autolus Therapeutics plc [AUTL]

There are presently around $88 million, or 32.20% of AUTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 2,955,806, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.86% of the total institutional ownership; POLYGON MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 2,150,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.12 million in AUTL stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $11.74 million in AUTL stock with ownership of nearly -12.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autolus Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Autolus Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:AUTL] by around 503,504 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,358,075 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,908,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,770,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,094 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 533,907 shares during the same period.