Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $12

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RKDA] surged by $1.91 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.92 during the day while it closed the day at $5.69. The company report on February 2, 2021 that GoodHemp™ Seed Varieties Earn AOSCA Certification.

— Four varieties are among select few certified by Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies –.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients, announced that four of its GoodHemp™ varieties – Rogue, Umpqua, Santiam and Potomac – have all passed the rigorous standards of the national Association of Official Seed Certifying Agencies (AOSCA) variety review board.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 87.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RKDA stock has inclined by 76.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 50.53% and gained 124.90% year-on date.

The market cap for RKDA stock reached $81.99 million, with 10.72 million shares outstanding and 9.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 617.67K shares, RKDA reached a trading volume of 19662271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RKDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 63.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

RKDA stock trade performance evaluation

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 87.79. With this latest performance, RKDA shares gained by 109.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.96 for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 3.39 for the last 200 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1743.46 and a Gross Margin at +24.29. Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2464.07.

Return on Total Capital for RKDA is now -174.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -280.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.06. Additionally, RKDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] managed to generate an average of -$472,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. go to 14.96%.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.40% of RKDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKDA stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 275,123, which is approximately 362.058% of the company’s market cap and around 12.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 256,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in RKDA stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.48 million in RKDA stock with ownership of nearly 26.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RKDA] by around 324,417 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 41,043 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 550,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 916,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKDA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,795 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 29,944 shares during the same period.