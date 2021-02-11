Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] moved down -10.91: Why It’s Important

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] price plunged by -10.91 percent to reach at -$12.87. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Akamai Realigns Organization Around Market-leading Internet Security and Edge Technology Solutions.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s most trusted solution for securing and delivering digital experiences, announced an organizational realignment that is intended to position the company to become even more agile in delivering its market-leading solutions for making the internet fast, intelligent and secure for major enterprises. The goal of these changes is to facilitate continued strong growth for Akamai’s $1 billion security business, make it easier for developers to take advantage of the power of serverless computing on the largest internet edge platform in the world, and give customers easier access to Akamai’s full portfolio of solutions.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Effective March 1, Akamai will be anchored by two newly created business groups, Security Technology and Edge Technology, both of which will be supported by a single global sales organization.

A sum of 9312542 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.66M shares. Akamai Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $110.17 and dropped to a low of $103.48 until finishing in the latest session at $105.10.

The one-year AKAM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.15. The average equity rating for AKAM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $126.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Akamai Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $135, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AKAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

AKAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, AKAM shares gained by 2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.20, while it was recorded at 113.43 for the last single week of trading, and 106.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akamai Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.97 and a Gross Margin at +61.82. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.52.

Return on Total Capital for AKAM is now 10.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.03. Additionally, AKAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] managed to generate an average of $61,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

AKAM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 9.66%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,952 million, or 92.90% of AKAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,850,468, which is approximately -2.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,258,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $853.91 million in AKAM stock with ownership of nearly 53.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 342 institutional holders increased their position in Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM] by around 13,626,265 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 16,402,652 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 113,669,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,698,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 813,403 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,425,296 shares during the same period.