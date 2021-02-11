AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] gain 77.63% so far this year. What now?

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: AGE] jumped around 0.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.70 at the close of the session, up 12.50%. The company report on December 23, 2020 that AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Announces That Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will Be Conducted Online Only.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (“AgeX”; NYSE American: AGE) announced that due to state and county government health orders, attendance at the AgeX 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Monday, December 28, 2020 will be permitted only through online participation. The County of Alameda, California, where AgeX’s offices are located and where AgeX had planned to hold the Annual Meeting, has issued Health Officer Order 20-21 (the “Order”) restricting or prohibiting many business activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Order provides that offices must close and business must be conducted remotely, except in critical infrastructure sectors where remote work is not possible.

As disclosed in AgeX’s Proxy Statement, AgeX has made arrangements for stockholders to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting online. Stockholders who follow the procedures for attending the Annual Meeting online will be able to vote at the Annual Meeting and ask questions. If you do not comply with the procedures for attending the Annual Meeting online, you will not be able to participate and vote at the Annual Meeting online but you may view the Annual Meeting webcast by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/268644388 and following the instructions to log in as a guest using the password agex2020.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 77.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGE Stock saw the intraday high of $3.06 and lowest of $2.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.93, which means current price is +78.81% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 271.35K shares, AGE reached a trading volume of 2668688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.53.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.07. With this latest performance, AGE shares gained by 67.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.14 for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.29 for the last 200 days.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -726.79 and a Gross Margin at +42.22. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -703.36.

Return on Total Capital for AGE is now -196.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -251.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.19. Additionally, AGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] managed to generate an average of -$714,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]

There are presently around $12 million, or 18.30% of AGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGE stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 2,997,156, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 635,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 million in AGE stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.57 million in AGE stock with ownership of nearly -1.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:AGE] by around 255,720 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 304,998 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,438,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,999,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 174,138 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 197,316 shares during the same period.