Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] moved up 13.95: Why It’s Important

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] traded at a high on 02/10/21, posting a 13.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.94. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Aehr Test Systems Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended November 30, 2020.

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1625978 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aehr Test Systems stands at 9.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.66%.

The market cap for AEHR stock reached $70.68 million, with 23.40 million shares outstanding and 20.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 420.15K shares, AEHR reached a trading volume of 1625978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has AEHR stock performed recently?

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.50. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 38.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.52 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 1.85 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +37.55. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -15.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.00. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of -$39,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aehr Test Systems posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

There are presently around $14 million, or 23.00% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,047,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.31 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 9.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 179,394 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 992,079 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,248,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,419,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,735 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 400,438 shares during the same period.