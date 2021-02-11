ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] moved up 7.66: Why It’s Important

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] closed the trading session at $2.95 on 02/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.79, while the highest price level was $2.99. The company report on February 1, 2021 that ADMA Biologics Receives FDA Approval for ADMA BioCenters Plasma Collection Facility in Knoxville, TN.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for its ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility located in Knoxville, Tennessee. This plasma collection facility commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in the third quarter of 2020, and with ’s approval, it is now FDA licensed to collect and introduce into interstate commerce human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S.

“The approval of this plasma collection facility was received well-ahead of the scheduled FDA goal date. This milestone represents yet another example of the Company’s continued progression towards achieving its objective of further securing its raw material supply chain and enhancing our end-to-end control of manufacturing operations,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “With the Knoxville approval, we remain comfortably on track to achieve our goal of building out up to 10 plasma collection centers by 2024, including the potential approval of our plasma collection facility located in Maryville, Tennessee in the second half of this year, as well as the filing of Biologics License Applications (“BLAs”) for an additional two plasma collection centers. 2021 is off to an excellent start for our Company and ’s approval is the first in what we expect to be a series of value-creating FDA decisions during the year across all business segments. These achievements are expected to enhance the supply chain, increase product yields and improve margins for our revenue generating products as we continue towards profitability.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.28 percent and weekly performance of 20.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, ADMA reached to a volume of 7571984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On December 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for ADMA shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

ADMA stock trade performance evaluation

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.90. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 37.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.65 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMA.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $138 million, or 54.50% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,584,802, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,423,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.0 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.74 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 3.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 3,896,331 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,721,628 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 37,023,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,641,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 607,997 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 546,284 shares during the same period.