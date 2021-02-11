AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Is Currently -1.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] closed the trading session at $104.05 on 02/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.72, while the highest price level was $106.13. The company report on February 10, 2021 that AbbVie and Caribou Biosciences Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for CAR-T Cell Products.

– Collaboration leverages Caribou’s next-generation CRISPR genome editing technology platform and AbbVie’s antigen-specific binders.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome editing biotechnology company, announced that they have entered into a collaboration and license agreement for the research and development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapeutics. Although allogeneic, “off-the-shelf” CAR-T cell therapies have shown early promise in some cancer patients, the need for overcoming the rejection of allogeneic CAR-T cells by the host immune system remains a key challenge to their broader development. Employing Caribou’s CRISPR genome editing platform to engineer CAR-T cells to withstand host immune attack would enable the development of the next-generation of “off-the-shelf” cellular therapies to benefit a broader patient population.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.89 percent and weekly performance of -2.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 7419550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $120.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.71. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.46, while it was recorded at 106.71 for the last single week of trading, and 95.96 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AbbVie Inc. posted 2.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 9.30%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $123,388 million, or 70.10% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,334,850, which is approximately -2.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,423,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.95 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.14 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,304 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 67,767,581 shares. Additionally, 1,012 investors decreased positions by around 80,242,900 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 1,037,841,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,185,851,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,530,361 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,609,011 shares during the same period.