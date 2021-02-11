9F Inc. [JFU] Revenue clocked in at $467.10 million, up 122.12% YTD: What’s Next?

9F Inc. [NASDAQ: JFU] surged by $0.56 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.48 during the day while it closed the day at $2.31. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 9F, AstraZeneca, iRhythm Technologies, and Tyson Foods and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of 9F, Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU), AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), and Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

9F Inc. stock has also gained 67.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JFU stock has inclined by 89.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.46% and gained 122.12% year-on date.

The market cap for JFU stock reached $388.01 million, with 195.19 million shares outstanding and 128.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, JFU reached a trading volume of 13281216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9F Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

9F Inc. [JFU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.39. With this latest performance, JFU shares gained by 81.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.46 for 9F Inc. [JFU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.40, while it was recorded at 1.78 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 9F Inc. [JFU] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.55 and a Gross Margin at +74.74. 9F Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.67.

Return on Total Capital for JFU is now -30.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9F Inc. [JFU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.00. Additionally, JFU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9F Inc. [JFU] managed to generate an average of -$161,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 9F Inc. go to -13.22%.

Positions in 9F Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in 9F Inc. [NASDAQ:JFU] by around 186,710 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 405,423 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 575,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,167,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFU stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 186,710 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 34,743 shares during the same period.