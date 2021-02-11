22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain 57.73% so far this year. What now?

22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX: XXII] closed the trading session at $3.47 on 02/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.23, while the highest price level was $4.28. The company report on February 10, 2021 that 22nd Century Group and KeyGene Launch Advanced Cannabis Technology Platform for Accelerated Development of New Varieties of Hemp/Cannabis Plants with Commercially Valuable Traits.

Breakthrough expected to yield disruptive plant lines and new licensing opportunities with strategic partners.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced that it has developed and launched a new, cutting-edge technology platform that will enable the Company and its strategic partners to quickly identify and incorporate commercially valuable traits of hemp/cannabis plants to create new, stable hemp/cannabis lines. The platform incorporates a suite of proprietary molecular tools and a large library of genomic markers and gene-trait correlations. The platform was developed in collaboration with researchers at KeyGene, a global leader in plant research involving high-value genetic traits and increased crop yields.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.73 percent and weekly performance of 27.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 388.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 316.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, XXII reached to a volume of 13411145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2016, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

XXII stock trade performance evaluation

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.11. With this latest performance, XXII shares gained by 28.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 388.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.01 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 1.20 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.81 and a Gross Margin at -5.46. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.81.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -32.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.38. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$396,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $82 million, or 20.50% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,962,568, which is approximately -28.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,646,735 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.24 million in XXII stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.28 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly 0.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [AMEX:XXII] by around 1,333,923 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 7,150,705 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 16,754,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,238,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 227,373 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,143,879 shares during the same period.