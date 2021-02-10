Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell -12.08% so far this year. What now?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.45% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.21%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Yamana Gold Provides 2021-2023 Guidance and Ten-Year Overview.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) herein provides 2021, 2022, and 2023 production guidance, 2021 cost guidance, and its 10-year production overview.

The following table presents the Company’s total gold, silver and gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”) production expectations in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The Company notes that it guides on GEO production and costs based on a particular assumption of gold and silver prices. Although underlying gold and silver production does not change with the fluctuation in gold and silver prices, the change in the GEO ratio from such fluctuations may result in a different GEO production than that guided.

Over the last 12 months, AUY stock rose by 30.73%. The one-year Yamana Gold Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.06. The average equity rating for AUY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.84 billion, with 964.26 million shares outstanding and 948.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.04M shares, AUY stock reached a trading volume of 13901333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $8.25 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12.

AUY Stock Performance Analysis:

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 4.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yamana Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.99.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.08. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] managed to generate an average of $30,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 113.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

AUY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yamana Gold Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,083 million, or 53.77% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 107,657,717, which is approximately 3.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 27,831,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.72 million in AUY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $139.59 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly -1.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 24,010,059 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 63,301,594 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 327,724,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,036,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,545,575 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,487,234 shares during the same period.