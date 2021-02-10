XL Fleet Corp. [XL] fell -12.81% so far this year. What now?

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] closed the trading session at $20.69 on 02/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.85, while the highest price level was $21.59. The company report on February 4, 2021 that XL Fleet Partnering with Curbtender to Develop All-Electric and Plug-in Hybrid Refuse Trucks.

Companies will jointly develop a series of all-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid electric refuse truck models across a range of Class 3-8 waste management vehicle options, beginning in 2021.

Electrification system is one of several all-electric chassis XL Fleet is currently developing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.81 percent and weekly performance of 2.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 104.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 105.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.52M shares, XL reached to a volume of 9768748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 278.68.

XL stock trade performance evaluation

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, XL shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.40, while it was recorded at 20.25 for the last single week of trading, and 12.61 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XL Fleet Corp. [XL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XL Fleet Corp. posted -4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL Fleet Corp. go to 21.90%.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $236 million, or 8.66% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: URSA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 24.77% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,288,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.66 million in XL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.75 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 7,423,929 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 12,266,505 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,260,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,429,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,402,011 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 6,634,550 shares during the same period.