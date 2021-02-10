why MoSys Inc. [MOSY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.00

MoSys Inc. [NASDAQ: MOSY] gained 27.49% on the last trading session, reaching $4.36 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2021 that MoSys and Arrow Electronics Collaborate to Optimize System Memory on FPGA Designs.

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) is focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence and provides both semiconductor and IP solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for Cloud, networking, security and communications systems., MoSys announced an agreement that enables Arrow Electronics, Inc., the world’s leading electronics component distributor, to sell MoSys’ QPR Memory and Bandwidth Engine memory products and solutions that work with Intel and Xilinx FPGAs.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The MoSys offerings eliminate device bottlenecks while delivering speed and intelligence for a diverse number of applications ranging from line cards, Smart NICs, security, data acquisition, video and high-speed test systems. MoSys solutions work with any high-speed FPGA to improve performance and free up valuable FPGA resources while reducing system-level power, board real estate, pin count and time to market.

MoSys Inc. represents 3.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.48 million with the latest information. MOSY stock price has been found in the range of $3.63 to $5.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 354.34K shares, MOSY reached a trading volume of 2145098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MoSys Inc. [MOSY]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for MoSys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2016, representing the official price target for MoSys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on MOSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoSys Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

Trading performance analysis for MOSY stock

MoSys Inc. [MOSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.57. With this latest performance, MOSY shares gained by 80.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.93 for MoSys Inc. [MOSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 1.85 for the last 200 days.

MoSys Inc. [MOSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoSys Inc. [MOSY] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.26 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. MoSys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.58.

Return on Total Capital for MOSY is now -23.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MoSys Inc. [MOSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.53. Additionally, MOSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MoSys Inc. [MOSY] managed to generate an average of -$112,174 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.MoSys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

MoSys Inc. [MOSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MoSys Inc. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoSys Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MoSys Inc. [MOSY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 19.40% of MOSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOSY stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 99,237, which is approximately 2.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 92,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in MOSY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $34000.0 in MOSY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoSys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in MoSys Inc. [NASDAQ:MOSY] by around 2,595 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 78,759 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 126,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOSY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 43 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 68,150 shares during the same period.