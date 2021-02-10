why Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.00

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] jumped around 0.3 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.49 at the close of the session, up 3.26%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KNDI, GDRX and CLSK.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stock is now 37.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KNDI Stock saw the intraday high of $9.86 and lowest of $8.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.45, which means current price is +38.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.50M shares, KNDI reached a trading volume of 8363934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has KNDI stock performed recently?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, KNDI shares gained by 10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 9.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.53 for the last 200 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.67 and a Gross Margin at +18.73. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.30.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now 0.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.79. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$12,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]

There are presently around $47 million, or 6.60% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,102,205, which is approximately 409.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NIA IMPACT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 457,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.34 million in KNDI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $2.91 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly 104.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 3,831,333 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 517,186 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 605,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,953,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 969,119 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 459,928 shares during the same period.