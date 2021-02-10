why I-Mab [IMAB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.04

I-Mab [NASDAQ: IMAB] loss -8.23% or -4.77 points to close at $53.21 with a heavy trading volume of 1351452 shares. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Registered Secondary Public Offering of American Depositary Shares by Certain Pre-IPO Shareholders of I-Mab Has Priced.

A registered follow-on public offering by certain pre-IPO shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) of 3,283,950 American depositary shares (the “ADSs” and such offering, the “ADS Offering”) of I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, has priced on February 8, 2021 at a public offering price of US$54.0 per ADS. The underwriters in the ADS Offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to 492,590 additional ADSs from certain Selling Shareholders. Each ten (10) ADSs represent twenty-three (23) ordinary shares of the Company.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the ADSs by the Selling Shareholders.

It opened the trading session at $55.54, the shares rose to $55.75 and dropped to $53.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMAB points out that the company has recorded 80.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -404.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 247.41K shares, IMAB reached to a volume of 1351452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about I-Mab [IMAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAB shares is $63.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for I-Mab shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for I-Mab stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for I-Mab is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1651.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

Trading performance analysis for IMAB stock

I-Mab [IMAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.81. With this latest performance, IMAB shares dropped by -7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 383.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for I-Mab [IMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.35, while it was recorded at 59.86 for the last single week of trading, and 35.55 for the last 200 days.

I-Mab [IMAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

I-Mab’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at I-Mab [IMAB]

There are presently around $557 million, or 15.70% of IMAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMAB stocks are: HILLHOUSE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 1,496,540, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.81% of the total institutional ownership; AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,340,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.3 million in IMAB stocks shares; and SNOW LAKE CAPITAL (HK) LTD, currently with $63.36 million in IMAB stock with ownership of nearly -14.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in I-Mab [NASDAQ:IMAB] by around 6,175,207 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 352,789 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,939,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,467,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMAB stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,242,207 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 40,000 shares during the same period.