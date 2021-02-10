why CureVac N.V. [CVAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.59

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] traded at a low on 02/09/21, posting a -9.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $114.33. The company report on February 5, 2021 that CureVac to Host Conference Call on COVID-19 Partnership Update on February 5, 2021.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (“mRNA”), will host a conference call and webcast on, Friday February 5, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CET

Conference call and webcast details.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1491150 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CureVac N.V. stands at 6.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.87%.

The market cap for CVAC stock reached $19.44 billion, with 177.97 million shares outstanding and 81.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 760.74K shares, CVAC reached a trading volume of 1491150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CureVac N.V. [CVAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $72.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 8.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29.

How has CVAC stock performed recently?

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.84.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.61, while it was recorded at 115.26 for the last single week of trading.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CureVac N.V. [CVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -603.20 and a Gross Margin at -76.39. CureVac N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -573.46.

Return on Total Capital for CVAC is now -303.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -297.20. Additionally, CVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 217.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CureVac N.V. [CVAC] managed to generate an average of -$246,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Insider trade positions for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

There are presently around $866 million, or 20.20% of CVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 3,896,475, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 58.63% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 1,202,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.47 million in CVAC stocks shares; and DEKABANK DEUTSCHE GIROZENTRALE, currently with $49.79 million in CVAC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CureVac N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ:CVAC] by around 7,514,109 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 56,124 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,570,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVAC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,513,994 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 150 shares during the same period.