why Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.75

Ceragon Networks Ltd. [NASDAQ: CRNT] closed the trading session at $5.07 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.55, while the highest price level was $5.24. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Ceragon Networks Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 82.37 percent and weekly performance of 11.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 91.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 73.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 127.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, CRNT reached to a volume of 10763443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRNT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRNT stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ceragon Networks Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceragon Networks Ltd. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 49.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CRNT stock trade performance evaluation

Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.18. With this latest performance, CRNT shares gained by 73.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.59, while it was recorded at 5.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.56 and a Gross Margin at +33.91. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.82.

Return on Total Capital for CRNT is now 4.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.62. Additionally, CRNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] managed to generate an average of -$2,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ceragon Networks Ltd. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceragon Networks Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. [CRNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40 million, or 13.00% of CRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRNT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,149,700, which is approximately 2.024% of the company’s market cap and around 21.70% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,143,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.8 million in CRNT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.54 million in CRNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ceragon Networks Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. [NASDAQ:CRNT] by around 404,959 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 859,050 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,590,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,854,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRNT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 125,876 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 112,022 shares during the same period.