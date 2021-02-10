why Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.75

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] jumped around 0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.24 at the close of the session, up 7.64%. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Cygnus Capital Addresses Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Latest Attempt to Undermine Corporate Democracy.

Intends to Fight AHT’s Baseless Lawsuit, Which Appears to Represent a Blatant Entrenchment Maneuver Designed to Disenfranchise Cygnus and Insulate Chairman Monty Bennett and his Boardroom Allies.

Highlights the Board Appears to be Wasting AHT’s Finite Resources on Under-Handed Efforts to Harm Cygnus and Thwart a Fair, Open Election Contest.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock is now 25.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AHT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.25 and lowest of $2.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.25, which means current price is +48.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.83M shares, AHT reached a trading volume of 9146575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

How has AHT stock performed recently?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, AHT shares gained by 36.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.67 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.59.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,547.76. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Earnings analysis for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted -3.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]

There are presently around $16 million, or 6.50% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,161,928, which is approximately 374.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 857,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 million in AHT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.66 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 8.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 1,855,094 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 1,267,767 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,740,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,863,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 423,031 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 966,702 shares during the same period.