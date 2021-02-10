WESCO International Inc. [WCC] Revenue clocked in at $10.30 billion, down -2.39% YTD: What’s Next?

WESCO International Inc. [NYSE: WCC] loss -14.23% or -12.71 points to close at $76.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3183589 shares. The company report on February 9, 2021 that WESCO International, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72623.

It opened the trading session at $75.40, the shares rose to $77.48 and dropped to $70.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WCC points out that the company has recorded 76.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -466.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 420.97K shares, WCC reached to a volume of 3183589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WESCO International Inc. [WCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCC shares is $90.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for WESCO International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for WESCO International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on WCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WESCO International Inc. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for WCC stock

WESCO International Inc. [WCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.23. With this latest performance, WCC shares dropped by -10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for WESCO International Inc. [WCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.23, while it was recorded at 84.55 for the last single week of trading, and 50.81 for the last 200 days.

WESCO International Inc. [WCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WESCO International Inc. [WCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.14 and a Gross Margin at +18.18. WESCO International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.67.

Return on Total Capital for WCC is now 9.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WESCO International Inc. [WCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.40. Additionally, WCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WESCO International Inc. [WCC] managed to generate an average of $23,519 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.74.WESCO International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

WESCO International Inc. [WCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WESCO International Inc. posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WESCO International Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WESCO International Inc. [WCC]

There are presently around $3,642 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WCC stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 5,700,000, which is approximately 128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,207,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.4 million in WCC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $271.93 million in WCC stock with ownership of nearly 5.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WESCO International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in WESCO International Inc. [NYSE:WCC] by around 7,321,953 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 10,396,851 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 29,808,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,527,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WCC stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 930,802 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,140,929 shares during the same period.