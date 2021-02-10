Wall Street Analyst Resumed Luminex Corporation [LMNX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Luminex Corporation [NASDAQ: LMNX] loss -7.98% on the last trading session, reaching $27.67 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Luminex Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results.

Luminex Corporation (Nasdaq: LMNX) announced results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020.

All amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

Luminex Corporation represents 45.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.26 billion with the latest information. LMNX stock price has been found in the range of $27.16 to $29.888.

If compared to the average trading volume of 467.94K shares, LMNX reached a trading volume of 1108301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luminex Corporation [LMNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMNX shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Luminex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Luminex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LMNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminex Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80.

Trading performance analysis for LMNX stock

Luminex Corporation [LMNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, LMNX shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Luminex Corporation [LMNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.84, while it was recorded at 29.12 for the last single week of trading, and 28.22 for the last 200 days.

Luminex Corporation [LMNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luminex Corporation [LMNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.61 and a Gross Margin at +51.20. Luminex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for LMNX is now -2.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luminex Corporation [LMNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.78. Additionally, LMNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luminex Corporation [LMNX] managed to generate an average of -$3,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Luminex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Luminex Corporation [LMNX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Luminex Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LMNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Luminex Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luminex Corporation [LMNX]

There are presently around $1,208 million, or 98.40% of LMNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,163,784, which is approximately 5.856% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,101,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.16 million in LMNX stocks shares; and RGM CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $69.62 million in LMNX stock with ownership of nearly -6.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Luminex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Luminex Corporation [NASDAQ:LMNX] by around 5,130,070 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 6,031,264 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 32,485,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,646,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMNX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,531,675 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,319,046 shares during the same period.