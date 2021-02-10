Wall Street Analyst Initiated Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] loss -6.77% or -0.17 points to close at $2.34 with a heavy trading volume of 5093294 shares. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Vertex Energy Regains Full Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)(“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality hydrocarbon products, announced that the Company received a letter on February 2, 2021 from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating that Vertex has regained full compliance with the minimum bid price for continued listing on the Nasdaq pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

As indicated in the letter, Nasdaq determined that for 10 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of Vertex’s common stock was at or above $1.00 per share. Accordingly, Vertex has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

It opened the trading session at $2.367, the shares rose to $2.76 and dropped to $2.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTNR points out that the company has recorded 281.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -485.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, VTNR reached to a volume of 5093294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.30, while Imperial Capital kept a In-line rating on VTNR stock. On January 27, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for VTNR shares from 8.50 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTNR in the course of the last twelve months was 49.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for VTNR stock

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.81. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 185.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 281.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.57 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.10, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 0.71 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.70 and a Gross Margin at +13.10. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now -3.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.51. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$32,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.59.Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertex Energy Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $15 million, or 13.30% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,499,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 million in VTNR stocks shares; and MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $2.99 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 533,932 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 648,154 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,400,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,582,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 462,363 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 613,803 shares during the same period.