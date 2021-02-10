Wall Street Analyst Initiated Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX: XPL] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.99 during the day while it closed the day at $0.92. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Solitario Expands Its Exploration Activities to Include Precious Metals; Acquires Gold Coin Property in Arizona; and, Establishes ATM Equity Program.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (“Solitario”) (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired an option-to-buy a 100% interest in the Gold Coin Property in southeastern Arizona. Gold Coin hosts significant surface gold values over an area in excess of 400 acres. The property has never been drilled to depths greater than 20 meters (60 feet). Work to date has identified five potential target areas for drilling. In addition, a second property, the Texas-Arizona, contains polymetallic mineralization (copper-lead-zinc-silver-gold) is included in the Gold Coin option agreement.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Geologically, Gold Coin is a low-sulfidation system hosted primarily in low-angle thrust faults that offset Paleozoic carbonate and Tertiary volcanic rocks. Gold occurs in oxidized rocks with associated quartz-hematite alteration and siliceous hydrothermal breccias which appear to be distal to the Courtland-Gleeson base metal system of the Turquoise District. Historical rock chip sampling (collected before NI 43-101 protocols) was conducted by several companies since the 1990’s in trenches, prospect pits and outcrops (see this link). Out of 197 chip samples, 53 contain greater than 350 ppb gold, with the overall average of these 53 samples containing 3.2 grams per tonne gold, with slightly higher grades of silver. Limited surface sampling conducted by Solitario has confirmed historical surface values in several areas. A geologic team is currently in the field continuing to confirm historical values and extending the footprint of gold mineralization, as well as conducting geologic mapping to further develop drill targets.

Solitario Zinc Corp. stock has also gained 22.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPL stock has inclined by 127.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 133.87% and gained 64.08% year-on date.

The market cap for XPL stock reached $52.22 million, with 58.11 million shares outstanding and 48.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, XPL reached a trading volume of 14117646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Solitario Zinc Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solitario Zinc Corp. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

XPL stock trade performance evaluation

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.98. With this latest performance, XPL shares gained by 54.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 234.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.70 for Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6218, while it was recorded at 0.7882 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4344 for the last 200 days.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -685.54. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -806.13.

Return on Total Capital for XPL is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.20. Additionally, XPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL] managed to generate an average of -$1,096,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Solitario Zinc Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.80 and a Current Ratio set at 34.80.

Solitario Zinc Corp. [XPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.70% of XPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 937,628, which is approximately 56.163% of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 443,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in XPL stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.23 million in XPL stock with ownership of nearly 206.25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solitario Zinc Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Solitario Zinc Corp. [AMEX:XPL] by around 575,641 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 141,255 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,771,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,488,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,389 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 120,706 shares during the same period.