UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Stock trading around $28.85 per share: What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 42.82%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces US$65 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, announced that a group of investors led by an affiliate of Xiaomi Corporation has subscribed to purchase convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$65 million through a private placement. Consummation of the placement of the convertible notes is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The convertible notes to be issued will mature in 2026 unless previously converted.

About UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Over the last 12 months, TIGR stock rose by 675.54%. The one-year UP Fintech Holding Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -247.59. The average equity rating for TIGR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.21 billion, with 140.96 million shares outstanding and 115.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, TIGR stock reached a trading volume of 13139402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

TIGR Stock Performance Analysis:

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.82. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 168.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 418.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 675.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 83.22 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.54, while it was recorded at 26.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UP Fintech Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.04. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.58.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now -7.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.76. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of -$10,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $152 million, or 4.50% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,400,821, which is approximately 20166.508% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 913,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.36 million in TIGR stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $20.5 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 1147.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 4,656,853 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 316,804 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 281,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,255,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,498,408 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 48,209 shares during the same period.