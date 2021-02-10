TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] Revenue clocked in at $24.10 million, up 61.66% YTD: What’s Next?

TransMedics Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDX] gained 23.73% or 6.17 points to close at $32.17 with a heavy trading volume of 2536447 shares. The company report on December 24, 2020 that TransMedics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, announced that members of the management team will present virtually at the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 13, 2020 at 5:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Event: 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare ConferenceDate: Wednesday, January 13, 2020Time: 5:20 p.m. EST.

It opened the trading session at $34.18, the shares rose to $35.70 and dropped to $31.8501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMDX points out that the company has recorded 78.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -218.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 114.45K shares, TMDX reached to a volume of 2536447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMDX shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TransMedics Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for TransMedics Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransMedics Group Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.63. With this latest performance, TMDX shares gained by 71.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.13 for TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.41, while it was recorded at 25.08 for the last single week of trading, and 16.70 for the last 200 days.

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.79. TransMedics Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.12.

Return on Total Capital for TMDX is now -50.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.48. Additionally, TMDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX] managed to generate an average of -$307,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.TransMedics Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransMedics Group Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMDX.

An analysis of insider ownership at TransMedics Group Inc. [TMDX]

There are presently around $669 million, or 78.40% of TMDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,074,122, which is approximately 0.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 3,499,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.59 million in TMDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $50.47 million in TMDX stock with ownership of nearly 0.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransMedics Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in TransMedics Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDX] by around 2,108,327 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,018,545 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 16,673,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,800,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,664 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 755,882 shares during the same period.