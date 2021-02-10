TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] gain 29.21% so far this year. What now?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: TOMZ] gained 21.25% on the last trading session, reaching $5.91 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2021 that TOMI Environmental to the Rescue: Company Launches Purchase Incentive Program for SteraMist Products as Competitors Contend With Equipment Recall.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”, “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) invites potential customers to transition to SteraMist products with a new purchase incentive program following the recent recall of Victory Innovations and Protexus Electrostatic Sprayers (ESS) by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled products included lithium-ion battery packs in handheld and backpack sprayers that overheated, melted and exploded during use, resulting in property damage and possible injury.1.

By the terms of the incentive offer, when proof-of-purchase is presented for Victory™, Protexus™, or any ESS disinfection equipment, regardless of recall eligibility, TOMI will match the purchase price as a discount on the purchase of SteraMist equipment.2.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. represents 16.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $100.21 million with the latest information. TOMZ stock price has been found in the range of $4.84 to $5.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 231.08K shares, TOMZ reached a trading volume of 1255745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOMZ in the course of the last twelve months was 21.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for TOMZ stock

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.81. With this latest performance, TOMZ shares gained by 38.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.50, while it was recorded at 4.96 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +50.38. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.20.

Return on Total Capital for TOMZ is now -27.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -118.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 686.41. Additionally, TOMZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] managed to generate an average of -$109,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]

2 institutional holders increased their position in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:TOMZ] by around 3,358 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOMZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,358 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.