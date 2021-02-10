Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] Stock trading around $1.62 per share: What’s Next?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.89 during the day while it closed the day at $1.62. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Appoints Alan Mendelsohn, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Mendelsohn has 20+ Years’ Experience in Clinical Development and Medical Affairs.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 35.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMBR stock has inclined by 76.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.90% and gained 118.04% year-on date.

The market cap for TMBR stock reached $19.18 million, with 18.89 million shares outstanding and 6.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, TMBR reached a trading volume of 13376119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.95.

TMBR stock trade performance evaluation

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.00. With this latest performance, TMBR shares gained by 86.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.85 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0567, while it was recorded at 1.4340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7901 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 20.20% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 158,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 14,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $18000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 188,092 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 58,740 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 55,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 185,092 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 57,678 shares during the same period.