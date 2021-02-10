The Kroger Co. [KR] Is Currently 0.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] closed the trading session at $33.59 on 02/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.30, while the highest price level was $33.798. The company report on February 6, 2021 that Kroger Announces New Vaccine Payment for All Associates.

Retailer also provides an additional $50 million in rewards for associates, totaling $1.5 billion invested in fiscal year 2020 in rewarding frontline associates and safeguarding the health of associates and customers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Family of Companies announced that it will provide a one-time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.76 percent and weekly performance of 1.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.84M shares, KR reached to a volume of 10249852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $34.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.48, while it was recorded at 33.49 for the last single week of trading, and 33.28 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.06 and a Gross Margin at +19.91. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.20. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $3,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.82.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kroger Co. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 8.04%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,490 million, or 90.00% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 72,230,358, which is approximately 16.783% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 61,905,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in KR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.4 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -1.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 433 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 55,665,026 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 61,595,715 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 522,500,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 639,761,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,564,617 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 6,323,734 shares during the same period.