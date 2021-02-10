The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] Stock trading around $1.53 per share: What’s Next?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.43%. The company report on January 20, 2021 that Alkaline88® Partners with C.A. E-Comm to Capture E-Retailer Growth.

– C.A. E-Comm, the online arm of C.A. Fortune, will offer A88 family of beverages across various e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Kroger.com, and zulilly.com.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively., the Company announces that it has appointed C.A. Fortune E-Comm to represent its entire non-CBD beverage line of Alkaline88® products across various e-commerce platforms of major retailers and wholesalers starting January 21, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, WTER stock rose by 3.38%. The average equity rating for WTER stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $115.65 million, with 67.89 million shares outstanding and 67.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, WTER stock reached a trading volume of 8356705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on WTER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

WTER Stock Performance Analysis:

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.43. With this latest performance, WTER shares gained by 45.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.24 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1307, while it was recorded at 1.3540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3872 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.04.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -122.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -228.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -228.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 455.61. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$549,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.41.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

WTER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTER.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 7.50% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,684,679, which is approximately -1.417% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,469,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 million in WTER stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.53 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 277.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 1,874,677 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 167,190 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,413,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,454,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 428,635 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 122,271 shares during the same period.