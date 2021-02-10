SunTrust lifts Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EKSO] loss -22.11% on the last trading session, reaching $10.18 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Ekso Bionics Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $40 Million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (“Ekso Bionics”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced public offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 3,902,440 shares of common stock of Ekso Bionics, at a price to the public of $10.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 11, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. represents 8.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.67 million with the latest information. EKSO stock price has been found in the range of $9.71 to $10.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 197.80K shares, EKSO reached a trading volume of 4722849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EKSO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EKSO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EKSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for EKSO stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.14. With this latest performance, EKSO shares gained by 47.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EKSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 10.58 for the last single week of trading, and 5.61 for the last 200 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.56 and a Gross Margin at +51.59. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.17.

Return on Total Capital for EKSO is now -180.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -182.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -254.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.23. Additionally, EKSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] managed to generate an average of -$178,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EKSO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]

There are presently around $15 million, or 18.90% of EKSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EKSO stocks are: PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 774,400, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 153,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 million in EKSO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.22 million in EKSO stock with ownership of nearly -13.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EKSO] by around 301,356 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 28,498 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,106,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,436,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EKSO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,262 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 5,288 shares during the same period.