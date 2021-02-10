Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] Stock trading around $1.15 per share: What’s Next?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STAF] closed the trading session at $1.15 on 02/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.06, while the highest price level was $1.31. The company report on February 3, 2021 that Multiple Brands in the Staffing 360 Solutions Organization Receive Exceptional Client Service Awards.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced that four of its staffing brands earned recognition for providing exceptional client service.

US-based leading staffing agencies Monroe Staffing Services (Commercial), Key Resources (Commercial) and Lighthouse Professional Services (Professional) were once again recognized by ClearlyRated for providing superior service to their clients.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.11 percent and weekly performance of 32.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, STAF reached to a volume of 10058060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

STAF stock trade performance evaluation

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.92. With this latest performance, STAF shares gained by 44.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.37 for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9367, while it was recorded at 1.0419 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8387 for the last 200 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.22 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for STAF is now 0.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -255.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.28. Additionally, STAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] managed to generate an average of -$18,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.01.Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAF.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.50% of STAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAF stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 104,128, which is approximately 56.388% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CLARAPHI ADVISORY NETWORK, LLC, holding 71,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82000.0 in STAF stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $37000.0 in STAF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STAF] by around 65,194 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 37,207 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 191,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,649 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000 shares during the same period.