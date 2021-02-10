SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] is 42.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPI] slipped around -1.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $11.21 at the close of the session, down -9.67%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that SPI Energy Announces Pricing of $14.7 million at-the-Market Registered Direct Offering.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”, “we” or “SPI”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase approximately $14.7 million worth of its ordinary shares in a registered direct offering.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company has agreed to sell approximately 1.4 million ordinary shares, priced at the market, in accordance with Nasdaq rules. The purchase price for one ordinary share will be $10.79. The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering are estimated to be approximately $14.7 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about February 10. 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stock is now 42.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPI Stock saw the intraday high of $11.90 and lowest of $10.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.67, which means current price is +47.11% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, SPI reached a trading volume of 3056259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44.

How has SPI stock performed recently?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.36. With this latest performance, SPI shares gained by 26.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 544.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 811.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.35, while it was recorded at 11.47 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.79 and a Gross Margin at +7.35. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPI is now -21.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -177.05. Additionally, SPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] managed to generate an average of -$267,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]

There are presently around $13 million, or 14.80% of SPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPI stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 560,909, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.16% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 425,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 million in SPI stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.89 million in SPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPI] by around 1,188,795 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 153,532 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 144,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,197,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,181,299 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 153,532 shares during the same period.