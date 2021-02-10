ROTH Capital slashes price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] – find out why.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 40.14%. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Reviews 2020 Achievements and Announces Key Business Objectives for 2021.

– Anticancer Activity of Fadraciclib Monotherapy in Patients with MCL1 Amplified Solid Tumors–– Appointment of Mark Kirschbaum, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer –– $7 Million Strategic Investment by Fundamental Investor Acorn Bioventures–.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; “Cyclacel” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, provided a business update reviewing 2020 achievements and outlining the Company’s key business objectives for 2021. The Company will present at Biotech Showcase™ Digital 2021 taking place virtually from January 11 to 15 with a prerecorded session of the company presentation. Spiro Rombotis, President & Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company and progress in key programs. Cyclacel will host one-on-one meetings with investors and industry stakeholders during the event. Registered Biotech Showcase™ Digital 2021 attendees may request one-on-one meetings with Cyclacel through the partneringONE® system.

Over the last 12 months, CYCC stock dropped by -27.39%. The average equity rating for CYCC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.14 million, with 4.86 million shares outstanding and 3.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 617.70K shares, CYCC stock reached a trading volume of 9839597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CYCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.97 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98.

CYCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.14. With this latest performance, CYCC shares gained by 14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.96 for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CYCC is now -68.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.18. Additionally, CYCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] managed to generate an average of -$652,500 per employee.Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

CYCC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYCC.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 29.90% of CYCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCC stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 125,578, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.81% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL SERVICES ADVISORS, INC., holding 45,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in CYCC stocks shares; and WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC, currently with $0.29 million in CYCC stock with ownership of nearly -0.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCC] by around 145,020 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 271,273 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 210,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,028 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 270,985 shares during the same period.