Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Revenue clocked in at $12.61 billion, up 5.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] traded at a low on 02/09/21, posting a -1.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $21.25. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Rocket Mortgage Changes Lives of 14 Americans by Awarding $1.6 Million Through Largest Free-To-Play Game of Super Bowl Squares Ever.

The company also ranked #1 and #2 in USA ‘s Ad Meter for its two 60-second commercials starring comedic powerhouse Tracy Morgan.

Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest mortgage lender, announced the incredible success of its Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes. During last night’s big game, the company awarded a total of $1.6 million to 14 lucky individuals through Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares – the largest ever game of squares.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9556942 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rocket Companies Inc. stands at 3.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.53%.

The market cap for RKT stock reached $42.05 billion, with 115.37 million shares outstanding and 113.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.55M shares, RKT reached a trading volume of 9556942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $24.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 125.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

How has RKT stock performed recently?

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.84, while it was recorded at 21.46 for the last single week of trading.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +86.29. Rocket Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.38.

Return on Total Capital for RKT is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 478.61. Additionally, RKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 451.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc. go to 26.83%.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]

There are presently around $1,773 million, or 69.50% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,757,822, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,508,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.05 million in RKT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $171.68 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly 174.552% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 73,487,191 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 3,110,815 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,836,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,434,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 67,014,571 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 422,699 shares during the same period.