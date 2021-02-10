PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] is 26.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PainReform Ltd. [NASDAQ: PRFX] gained 20.17% or 0.95 points to close at $5.66 with a heavy trading volume of 1273325 shares. The company report on January 7, 2021 that PainReform to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference.

PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) (“PainReform” or the “Company”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference, being held virtually between January 11-14, 2021.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

A webcast of PainReform’s presentation will be available on-demand as of 6:00 a.m. ET, Monday, January 11, 2021 and will be accessible for 90 days. The webcast can be accessed here and the investor relations section of PainReform’s website at www.painreform.com/investors-information/.

If we look at the average trading volume of 182.61K shares, PRFX reached to a volume of 1273325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for PainReform Ltd. is set at 0.46

Trading performance analysis for PRFX stock

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRFX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.32 for PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 4.86 for the last single week of trading.

PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Additionally, PRFX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,120.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 530.33.

An analysis of insider ownership at PainReform Ltd. [PRFX]

There are presently around $6 million, or 12.22% of PRFX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRFX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 638,961, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 63.79% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 444,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 million in PRFX stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $24000.0 in PRFX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PainReform Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in PainReform Ltd. [NASDAQ:PRFX] by around 1,088,169 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 500 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,088,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRFX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,088,169 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.