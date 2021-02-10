MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $250

MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ: MSTR] traded at a high on 02/09/21, posting a 22.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1272.94. The company report on January 29, 2021 that MicroStrategy Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

MicroStrategy® (Nasdaq: MSTR), the largest independent publicly-traded business intelligence company, announced financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 (the fourth quarter of its 2020 fiscal year).

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

“2020 was a transformational year for MicroStrategy. In our enterprise intelligence business, we continue to embrace the virtual wave. We are successfully shifting our prospects and customers to our enterprise cloud platform, and also launched our new SaaS offering, Hyper.now. We also dramatically improved the efficiency and profitability of our business,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2294190 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MicroStrategy Incorporated stands at 13.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.07%.

The market cap for MSTR stock reached $11.20 billion, with 9.62 million shares outstanding and 6.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 829.83K shares, MSTR reached a trading volume of 2294190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSTR shares is $325.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSTR stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MicroStrategy Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2019, representing the official price target for MicroStrategy Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $200, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on MSTR stock. On July 28, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for MSTR shares from 220 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroStrategy Incorporated is set at 84.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSTR in the course of the last twelve months was 317.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MSTR stock performed recently?

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.04. With this latest performance, MSTR shares gained by 139.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 929.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 740.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.31 for MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 477.81, while it was recorded at 925.34 for the last single week of trading, and 226.96 for the last 200 days.

MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.87 and a Gross Margin at +81.06. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.57.

Return on Total Capital for MSTR is now 6.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.19. Additionally, MSTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.MicroStrategy Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MicroStrategy Incorporated posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MicroStrategy Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for MicroStrategy Incorporated [MSTR]

There are presently around $7,453 million, or 88.80% of MSTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,182,073, which is approximately -1.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 782,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $995.55 million in MSTR stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $452.66 million in MSTR stock with ownership of nearly -53.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MicroStrategy Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in MicroStrategy Incorporated [NASDAQ:MSTR] by around 671,754 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 1,578,566 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,604,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,854,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSTR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,018 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 180,288 shares during the same period.