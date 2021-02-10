MGM Resorts International [MGM] Revenue clocked in at $6.85 billion, up 13.68% YTD: What’s Next?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] price surged by 0.62 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on February 6, 2021 that MGM Resorts International Named A FORTUNE “World’s Most Admired Company”.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is on FORTUNE’s 2021 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies, available online at www.FORTUNE.com.

The survey, regarded as a definitive analysis of corporate reputation, ranked MGM Resorts among the best in the world in the category of Hotels, Casinos and Resorts. The list is a ranking of the world’s most respected and reputable companies, as ranked by peers in their industry.

A sum of 8896500 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.54M shares. MGM Resorts International shares reached a high of $36.195 and dropped to a low of $34.88 until finishing in the latest session at $35.82.

The one-year MGM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -25.51. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $28.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.79.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.91. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 14.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.63, while it was recorded at 33.81 for the last single week of trading, and 22.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.71 and a Gross Margin at +30.94. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.86.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.01. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $29,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

MGM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MGM Resorts International posted 3.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,403.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Resorts International go to -0.88%.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,439 million, or 62.20% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,018,130, which is approximately -17.86% of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 38,981,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in MGM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -0.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 46,430,160 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 52,151,643 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 220,766,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,347,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,608,701 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 15,121,039 shares during the same period.