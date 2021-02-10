Market cap of VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC] reaches 749.60M – now what?

VG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: VGAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.33%. The company report on February 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of VG Acquisition Corp. – VGAC.

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018 and 2019 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating VG Acquisition Corp. (“VGAC” or the “Company”) (VGAC) relating to its proposed merger with 23andMe, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, VGAC will acquire 23andMe through a reverse merger, with 23andMe emerging as a publicly traded company.

The market cap for the stock reached $749.60 million, with 50.86 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, VGAC stock reached a trading volume of 8593815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for VG Acquisition Corp. [VGAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.30, while it was recorded at 15.48 for the last single week of trading.

9 institutional holders increased their position in VG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:VGAC] by around 1,620,553 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,620,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGAC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,620,553 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.