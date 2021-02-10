Market cap of Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] reaches 70.96M – now what?

Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ: AIHS] slipped around -0.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.57 at the close of the session, down -11.30%. The company report on February 8, 2021 that Senmiao Technology Announces $7 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Senmiao Technology Limited (Nasdaq: AIHS) (“Senmiao”) a provider of automobile transaction and related services targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, announced that it entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors in connection with a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 5,072,465 shares of common stock at a price of $1.38 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.0 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about February 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

FT Global Capital, Inc. is acting as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offering.

Senmiao Technology Limited stock is now 46.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIHS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.63 and lowest of $1.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.35, which means current price is +49.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, AIHS reached a trading volume of 14304624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senmiao Technology Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has AIHS stock performed recently?

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, AIHS shares gained by 35.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 207.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.09 for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2978, while it was recorded at 1.6860 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8373 for the last 200 days.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.98. Senmiao Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.71.

Return on Total Capital for AIHS is now -48.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, AIHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] managed to generate an average of -$17,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Senmiao Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of AIHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIHS stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 121,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.82% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 100,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in AIHS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $100000.0 in AIHS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ:AIHS] by around 348,022 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 157,229 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 107,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIHS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,022 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.