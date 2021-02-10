Market cap of SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] reaches 24.38M – now what?

SemiLEDs Corporation [NASDAQ: LEDS] surged by $1.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.78 during the day while it closed the day at $5.43. The company report on January 9, 2021 that SemiLEDs Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended November 30, 2020.

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $719 thousand, compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $697 thousand, compared to a loss of $62 thousand in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, or a net loss of $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.02 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

SemiLEDs Corporation stock has also gained 37.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEDS stock has inclined by 76.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.89% and gained 51.68% year-on date.

The market cap for LEDS stock reached $24.38 million, with 4.01 million shares outstanding and 2.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.58K shares, LEDS reached a trading volume of 10323741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SemiLEDs Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2011, representing the official price target for SemiLEDs Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while Barclays Capital kept a Equal Weight rating on LEDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SemiLEDs Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

LEDS stock trade performance evaluation

SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.46. With this latest performance, LEDS shares gained by 34.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.08 for SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.42 and a Gross Margin at +26.20. SemiLEDs Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.97.

Return on Total Capital for LEDS is now -28.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.98. Additionally, LEDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] managed to generate an average of -$4,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.SemiLEDs Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SemiLEDs Corporation go to 50.00%.

SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.00% of LEDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEDS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 218,396, which is approximately 120.164% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBRIDGE TRUST CO, holding 12,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in LEDS stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $16000.0 in LEDS stock with ownership of nearly -0.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SemiLEDs Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in SemiLEDs Corporation [NASDAQ:LEDS] by around 119,199 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 82,863 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 32,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEDS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 82,843 shares during the same period.