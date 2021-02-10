Market cap of RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] reaches 35.52B – now what?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] loss -9.04% on the last trading session, reaching $22.04 price per share at the time.

RLX Technology Inc. represents 1.61 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.52 billion with the latest information. RLX stock price has been found in the range of $22.00 to $23.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.96M shares, RLX reached a trading volume of 14896464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 88.01.

Trading performance analysis for RLX stock

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.50. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.24. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of $10,345 per employee.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.