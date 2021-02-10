Market cap of New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NPA] reaches 665.10M – now what?

New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: NPA] jumped around 3.89 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.50 at the close of the session, up 20.90%. The company report on February 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NPA, THBR, GIX, and ALXN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.



New Providence Acquisition Corp. stock is now 65.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NPA Stock saw the intraday high of $24.94 and lowest of $17.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.55, which means current price is +85.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, NPA reached a trading volume of 9784272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Providence Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.95 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.47. With this latest performance, NPA shares gained by 77.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.48 for New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.10, while it was recorded at 17.74 for the last single week of trading, and 10.80 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NPA] managed to generate an average of $218,560 per employee.New Providence Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

25 institutional holders increased their position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:NPA] by around 3,210,471 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 4,098,914 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 10,112,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,422,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NPA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,334,169 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,667,953 shares during the same period.