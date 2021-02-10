Market cap of India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] reaches 96.23M – now what?

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] price surged by 13.07 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on January 14, 2021 that IGC Announces Results of its 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: IGC) announces that during its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for, and convened on January 11, 2021, voting on all matters as disclosed on the Definitive Proxy on Form 14A filed with the SEC on December 8, 2020 were passed. Only stockholders of record on the record date of November 20, 2020, were entitled to and were being requested to vote.

At the Annual Meeting, the following proposals were approved: (i) the election of John E. Lynch to the Company’s Board of Directors; (ii) the proposal to ratify Manohar Chowdhry & Associates (“MCA”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year; (iii) the grant of 2,500,000 shares of common stock to be granted from time to time to the Company’s current and new employees, advisors, directors, and consultants by the board of directors, pursuant to certain metrics including performance, vesting, and incentive as set by the board of directors and or the CEO; (iv) the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers; (v) the frequency of say-on-pay at future annual meetings of stockholders to every three years; and (vi) the proposal to adjourn or postpone of the Annual Meeting to a later date or dates, if necessary, to permit further solicitation and vote of proxies.

A sum of 18707350 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.82M shares. India Globalization Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $2.57 and dropped to a low of $2.04 until finishing in the latest session at $2.25.

Guru’s Opinion on India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for India Globalization Capital Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

IGC Stock Performance Analysis:

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.42. With this latest performance, IGC shares gained by 24.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 230.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.40 for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into India Globalization Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.57 and a Gross Margin at -0.47. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.64.

Return on Total Capital for IGC is now -22.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.02. Additionally, IGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] managed to generate an average of -$146,300 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.India Globalization Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 4.90% of IGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 909,222, which is approximately 3167.527% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 470,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 million in IGC stocks shares; and CARROLL FINANCIAL ASSOCIATES, INC., currently with $1.0 million in IGC stock with ownership of nearly -13.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in India Globalization Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC] by around 1,246,144 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 321,631 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,300,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,868,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 273,614 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 219,721 shares during the same period.