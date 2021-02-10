Market cap of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] reaches 147.22M – now what?

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.68% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.65%. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Highway 77 Music Festival Featuring Dan+Shay Coming to Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio.

Event takes place Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 29 at 10:00 AM EST.

Over the last 12 months, HOFV stock dropped by -62.06%. The one-year Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.0. The average equity rating for HOFV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.22 million, with 32.58 million shares outstanding and 13.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, HOFV stock reached a trading volume of 10066643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOFV shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOFV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

HOFV Stock Performance Analysis:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.65. With this latest performance, HOFV shares gained by 77.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.51 for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for HOFV is now -1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.76. Additionally, HOFV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.69.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.30% of HOFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOFV stocks are: STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC with ownership of 209,244, which is approximately -19.198% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 141,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in HOFV stocks shares; and NATIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.2 million in HOFV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ:HOFV] by around 330,596 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 149,886 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 215,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 696,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOFV stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 329,127 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 85,982 shares during the same period.