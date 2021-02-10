Market cap of Creatd Inc. [CRTD] reaches 46.00M – now what?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] gained 17.78% on the last trading session, reaching $5.30 price per share at the time. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Creatd, Inc. Provides Guidance on Plant Camp, Its First Venture via Creatd Partners.

– Creatd, Inc. provides performance update and guidance following recent launch of DTC food brand Plant Camp.

– Since pre-launch last month, Plant Camp has seen strong demand for its flagship product, a nutrient-rich mac and cheese for kids.

Creatd Inc. represents 8.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.00 million with the latest information. CRTD stock price has been found in the range of $5.04 to $5.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 161.32K shares, CRTD reached a trading volume of 2120291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Creatd Inc. [CRTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for CRTD stock

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.20. With this latest performance, CRTD shares gained by 27.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.18 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Creatd Inc. [CRTD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.00% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 200,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.60% of the total institutional ownership; CM MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 163,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.86 million in CRTD stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $0.29 million in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 423,603 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 423,603 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.