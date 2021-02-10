Wednesday, February 10, 2021
type here...
Finance

Market cap of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] reaches 397.72M – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Must read

US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.09 during the day while it closed the day at $1.93. The company report on February 3, 2021 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. highlighted at upcoming Truist Securities’ CEO Strategic Vision Conference Call Series.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company, announced its Executive Management team will participate in the “CEO Strategic Vision” Conference Call Series hosted by hosted by Srikripa Devarakonda, PhD and Robyn Karnauskas, PhD of Truist Securities on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Please see additional details below:

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

CEO Strategic Vision Conference Call Series Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock has also gained 32.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NMTR stock has inclined by 166.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 272.59% and gained 124.68% year-on date.

The market cap for NMTR stock reached $397.72 million, with 141.63 million shares outstanding and 116.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.05M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 21331981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

NMTR stock trade performance evaluation

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.19. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 37.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 272.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 155.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.07 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1363, while it was recorded at 1.8020 for the last single week of trading.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64 million, or 21.30% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,035,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 million in NMTR stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.78 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

32 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 5,662,107 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 281,344 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 27,125,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,068,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,939,059 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 268,612 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleCanopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Is Currently 11.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleMogo Inc. [MOGO] Stock trading around $10.50 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Mogo Inc. [MOGO] Stock trading around $10.50 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Mogo Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 44.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Is Currently 11.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Canopy Growth Corporation closed the trading session at $49.09 on 02/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.035,...
Read more
Finance

For Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp [MITO], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp traded at a high on 02/09/21, posting a 25.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.42. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Ericsson (ERIC): Big Gain Potential In Play

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Telaktiebolaget LM Ericsson announced earnings that beat analysts' forecasts in the fourth quarter. Upon receiving the news, investors became bullish predictions. This resulted in...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.